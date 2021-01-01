Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XR vs iPhone 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 188K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.3% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone 7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 326 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79% 67.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast 1920:1 1591:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone XR +3%
687 nits
iPhone 7 Plus
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XR +17%
79%
iPhone 7 Plus
67.7%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2490 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR +54%
1106
iPhone 7 Plus
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XR +72%
2205
iPhone 7 Plus
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone XR +119%
413932
iPhone 7 Plus
188594

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 11.1 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:43 hr 4:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +2%
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XR +100%
15:08 hr
iPhone 7 Plus
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XR
15:03 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +20%
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone XR +14%
103
iPhone 7 Plus
90
Video quality
Generic camera score
iPhone XR +15%
101
iPhone 7 Plus
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XR +7%
87.3 dB
iPhone 7 Plus
81.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2016
Release date October 2018 September 2016
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 850 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

