Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 359 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 2815 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 448K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS Max
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.4:9 19.5:9
PPI 456 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 85.41% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 11.2 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone XS Max +3%
645 nits
iPhone 12
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone XS Max
85.41%
iPhone 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS Max and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XS Max
750
iPhone 12 +111%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XS Max
2032
iPhone 12 +98%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone XS Max
448224
iPhone 12 +29%
577345

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 16 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3174 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 03:29 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
iPhone 12 +13%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS Max +3%
13:43 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr
iPhone 12 +20%
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone XS Max
110
iPhone 12 +20%
132
Video quality
iPhone XS Max
96
iPhone 12 +17%
112
Generic camera score
iPhone XS Max
105
iPhone 12 +16%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS Max
77 dB
iPhone 12 +4%
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 October 2020
Release date September 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1212 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
23 (59%)
16 (41%)
Total votes: 39

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
