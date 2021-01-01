Apple iPhone XS Max vs 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 947 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 2227 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 14% longer battery life (79 vs 69 hours)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 448K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.2 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.4:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|456 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|85.41%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|11.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
iPhone 12 mini +112%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
iPhone 12 mini +103%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
448224
iPhone 12 mini +31%
588925
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3174 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|03:29 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
iPhone 12 mini +9%
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS Max +11%
13:43 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS Max +32%
16:08 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|22
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1212 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.
