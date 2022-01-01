Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 166% higher peak brightness (1762 against 662 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 81% longer battery life (45:56 vs 25:24 hours)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 542K)
  • Comes with 1149 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 3174 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS Max
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.4:9 19.5:9
PPI 456 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.41% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 11.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone XS Max
662 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +166%
1762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XS Max
85.41%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +3%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS Max and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone XS Max
542040
iPhone 14 Pro Max +79%
967942
CPU 140926 242019
GPU 192052 407261
Memory 95283 167432
UX 110692 145864
Total score 542040 967942
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% 82%
Graphics test 34 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 5729 9802
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3174 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 03:29 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:13 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 10:50 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 04:41 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 80 hr 156 hr
General battery life
iPhone XS Max
25:24 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +81%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +15%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2022
Release date September 2018 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

