Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1353 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 20.01% more screen real estate
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (448K versus 266K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 20% longer battery life (79 vs 66 hours)
- 40% higher pixel density (456 vs 326 PPI)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 60 grams less
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 750 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.4:9
|16:9
|PPI
|456 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.41%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|11.2 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
iPhone 8 +24%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
iPhone 8 +8%
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone XS Max +68%
448224
266589
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3174 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|03:29 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
iPhone 8 +4%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS Max +30%
13:43 hr
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS Max +31%
16:08 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone XS Max +18%
110
93
Video quality
iPhone XS Max +7%
96
90
Generic camera score
iPhone XS Max +14%
105
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 1212 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
