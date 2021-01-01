Apple iPhone XS Max vs SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1353 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 20.01% more screen real estate
- Shows 34% longer battery life (79 vs 59 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (456 vs 326 PPI)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
- 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 750 points
- Weighs 60 grams less
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.4:9
|16:9
|PPI
|456 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.41%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|11.2 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
iPhone SE (2020) +78%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
iPhone SE (2020) +68%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
448224
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
461887
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3174 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|03:29 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS Max +57%
13:43 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS Max +60%
16:08 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone XS Max +7%
110
103
Video quality
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
98
Generic camera score
iPhone XS Max +4%
105
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1212 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.
