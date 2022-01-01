Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XS Max vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XS Max vs SE (2022)

Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Apple iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.01% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1156 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (456 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (652 against 603 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 530K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 752 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Weighs 64 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS Max
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.4:9 16:9
PPI 456 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.41% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 11.2 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone XS Max +8%
652 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XS Max +31%
85.41%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS Max and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone XS Max
530804
iPhone SE (2022) +37%
729009
CPU 131883 197658
GPU 196399 298378
Memory 101393 105062
UX 105859 128775
Total score 530804 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5744 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM 15.4 -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3174 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 03:29 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:13 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 10:50 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:41 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 80 hr 93 hr
General battery life
iPhone XS Max
25:24 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +1%
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +11%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2022
Release date September 2018 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (50%)
7 (50%)
Total votes: 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
