Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone XS
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 81% longer battery life (41:09 vs 22:46 hours)
  • Comes with 1667 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (806K versus 529K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (805 against 640 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 4-years newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.7%
PWM 240 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone XS
640 nits
iPhone 14 Plus +26%
805 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XS
82.9%
iPhone 14 Plus +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XS
1121
iPhone 14 Plus +53%
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XS
2844
iPhone 14 Plus +62%
4602
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone XS
529085
iPhone 14 Plus +52%
806003
CPU 145514 197630
GPU 197436 331488
Memory 73728 134708
UX 110833 134652
Total score 529085 806003
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone XS
5735
iPhone 14 Plus +61%
9232
Stability 63% 67%
Graphics test 34 FPS 54 FPS
Graphics score 5735 9232
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
OS size 11.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2658 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:30 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 09:19 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 80 hr 146 hr
General battery life
iPhone XS
22:46 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +81%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS +9%
87.3 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2022
Release date September 2018 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

