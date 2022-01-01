Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XS vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 7

Эпл Айфон XS
VS
Эпл Айфон 7
Apple iPhone XS
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 698 mAh larger battery capacity: 2658 vs 1960 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 17.3% more screen real estate
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 303K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (72 vs 61 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 458 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 65.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone XS +1%
664 nits
iPhone 7
660 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XS +26%
82.9%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2490 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XS +53%
1118
iPhone 7
732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XS +118%
2848
iPhone 7
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone XS +74%
527851
iPhone 7
303325
CPU 127267 94978
GPU 196436 92122
Memory 99161 41888
UX 104297 72094
Total score 527851 303325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone XS +122%
5753
iPhone 7
2591
Stability 62% 62%
Graphics test 34 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 5753 2591
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
OS size 11.8 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2658 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
iPhone 7 +13%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS +23%
11:21 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS +25%
14:10 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS +5%
87.3 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2016
Release date September 2018 September 2016
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone 13 Pro
3. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone 11
4. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Apple iPhone 7 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 7 or iPhone 13 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 7 or iPhone 13
9. Apple iPhone 7 or SE (2020)
10. Apple iPhone 7 or iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish