Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 8 Plus

Эпл Айфон XS
Apple iPhone XS
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone XS (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 258K)
  • Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 401 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (81 vs 72 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 2436 x 1125 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 458 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone XS +7%
651 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
iPhone XS +23%
82.9%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XS +18%
1109
iPhone 8 Plus
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XS +13%
2798
iPhone 8 Plus
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone XS +75%
452573
iPhone 8 Plus
258944

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 11.8 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2658 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +21%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +30%
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS
14:10 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +21%
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS +9%
86.9 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2017
Release date September 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 1100 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%)
Total votes: 14

