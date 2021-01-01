Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.