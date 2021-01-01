Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- Comes with 3773 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 74% longer battery life (120 vs 69 hours)
- Has a 1.19 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (705 against 619 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
- 22% higher pixel density (476 vs 391 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.8 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|79.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
iPhone 12 mini +64%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3321
iPhone 12 mini +24%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 3 +5%
618585
588925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|ROG UI
|-
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 3 +18%
14:20 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 3 +58%
19:20 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 3 +212%
38:12 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.83"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
