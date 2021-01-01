Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 3 vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Асус Рог Фон 3
Asus ROG Phone 3
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 3185 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (120 vs 81 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (786 against 705 nits)
  • 18% higher pixel density (460 vs 391 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 3
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 79.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM 255 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 3
705 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +11%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
ROG Phone 3
79.9%
iPhone 12 Pro +8%
86%

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 645 MHz -
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 3
971
iPhone 12 Pro +66%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 3
3321
iPhone 12 Pro +22%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 3 +4%
618585
iPhone 12 Pro
592964

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ROG UI -
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 3 +17%
14:20 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 3 +37%
19:20 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 3 +111%
38:12 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.83" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 3
89.6 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +3%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

