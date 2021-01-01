Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.