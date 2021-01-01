Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 3 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Asus ROG Phone 3
VS
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 2826 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (120 vs 79 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (619K versus 449K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (730 against 663 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • 17% higher pixel density (456 vs 391 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.51% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 3
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 391 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.9% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 3 +10%
730 nits
iPhone XS Max
663 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
ROG Phone 3
79.9%
iPhone XS Max +7%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 3 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 645 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 3 +32%
1006
iPhone XS Max
765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 3 +63%
3398
iPhone XS Max
2086
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 3 +38%
619215
iPhone XS Max
449454

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ROG UI -
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 3 +28%
14:20 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 3 +43%
19:20 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 3 +137%
38:12 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.83" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 3 +16%
90.4 dB
iPhone XS Max
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2020 September 2018
Release date October 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a better buy.

