Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.