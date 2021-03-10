Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.