Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 2890 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3110 mAh
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Shows 26% longer battery life (118 vs 94 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 517K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (791 against 635 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
- Weighs 45 grams less
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1320 and 1109 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.8%
|PWM
|568 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1109
iPhone 11 +19%
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 5 +8%
3730
3445
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
454917
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 5 +38%
715368
517711
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|ROG UI
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 5 +13%
17:33 hr
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 5 +21%
22:36 hr
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 5 +80%
31:40 hr
17:45 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (19th and 120th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|35 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is definitely a better buy.
