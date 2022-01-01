Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Асус Рог Фон 5
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Asus ROG Phone 5
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 122% higher peak brightness (1792 against 809 nits)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (36:11 vs 32:18 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 817K)
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 5
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.8%
PWM 568 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
ROG Phone 5
809 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +122%
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 5
1129
iPhone 14 Pro +66%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 5
3769
iPhone 14 Pro +43%
5378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
ROG Phone 5
817082
iPhone 14 Pro +19%
974395
CPU 209217 242087
GPU 312708 419508
Memory 135711 162089
UX 158717 144728
Total score 817082 974395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
ROG Phone 5
5728
iPhone 14 Pro +72%
9862
Stability 90% 79%
Graphics test 34 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 5728 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 16364 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16
ROM ROG UI -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:04 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 16:01 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 95 hr 120 hr
General battery life
ROG Phone 5
32:18 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +12%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 35 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 5 +3%
92.4 dB
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 and ROG Phone 5
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra and ROG Phone 5
3. Galaxy S22 and ROG Phone 5
4. Black Shark 4 and ROG Phone 5
5. ROG Phone 5s Pro and ROG Phone 5
6. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro
7. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro
8. iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro
9. Pixel 6 and iPhone 14 Pro
10. iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish