Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (706K versus 608K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (804 against 716 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 972 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 5 +12%
3710
3308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
706406
608160
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|ROG UI
|ROG UI
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 5 +22%
17:33 hr
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:36 hr
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
ROG Phone 3 +21%
38:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|35 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 5.
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3