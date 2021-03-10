Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 5 vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Phone 3

Асус Рог Фон 5
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (706K versus 608K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (804 against 716 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 972 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 5
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 5 +12%
804 nits
ROG Phone 3
716 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
ROG Phone 5 +3%
82%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 5 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 5 +16%
1127
ROG Phone 3
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 5 +12%
3710
ROG Phone 3
3308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 5 +16%
706406
ROG Phone 3
608160

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ROG UI ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 5 +22%
17:33 hr
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 5 +16%
22:36 hr
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 5
31:40 hr
ROG Phone 3 +21%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 35 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 5
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

