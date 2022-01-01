Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.