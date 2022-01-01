Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 16, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
- Has 3x more RAM: 18GB versus 6GB
- Comes with 2905 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3095 mAh
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (876K versus 790K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (1061 against 838 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|510 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|238 gramm (8.4 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|18 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
iPhone 13 Pro +53%
1697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3508
iPhone 13 Pro +33%
4673
|CPU
|221042
|216914
|GPU
|339188
|321713
|Memory
|147008
|121771
|UX
|177766
|130779
|Total score
|876437
|790313
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9575
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|ROG UI
|15.4
|OS size
|-
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3095 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:38 hr
|Web browsing
|14:00 hr
|13:06 hr
|Watching video
|18:22 hr
|16:46 hr
|Gaming
|06:16 hr
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|117 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (30th and 49th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|35 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
119
Generic camera score
137
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2