Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 16, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.