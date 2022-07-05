Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
- Has 3x more RAM: 18GB versus 6GB
- Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Fingerprint scanner
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1115K versus 974K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 114% higher peak brightness (1792 against 836 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.4:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|672 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|18 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1330
iPhone 14 Pro +41%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4000
iPhone 14 Pro +34%
5378
|CPU
|256242
|242087
|GPU
|468831
|419508
|Memory
|195507
|162089
|UX
|186407
|144728
|Total score
|1115363
|974395
|Stability
|92%
|79%
|Graphics test
|61 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|10344
|9862
|PCMark 3.0 score
|17413
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16
|OS size
|25 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|13:15 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|15:54 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:51 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27.5 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.93"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.
