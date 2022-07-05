Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro vs Phone 5 Ultimate

Асус РОГ Фон 6 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5 Ultimate
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 5, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 814K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1139 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 6 Pro +3%
830 nits
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
805 nits

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 18 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 206712
GPU - 312734
Memory - 136404
UX - 151552
Total score 1112925 814571
AnTuTu Rating (2nd and 51st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 15:54 hr -
Gaming 06:03 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 6000 x 4000
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length 27.5 mm 35 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 March 2021
Release date July 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. It has a better performance and design.

