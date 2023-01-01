Asus ROG Phone 6 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS Asus ROG Phone 6 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Comes with 3185 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2815 mAh

Comes with 3185 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2815 mAh Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 724K)

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 724K) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 23% longer battery life (36:34 vs 29:49 hours)

Shows 23% longer battery life (36:34 vs 29:49 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Asus ROG Phone 6 Price Apple iPhone 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.4:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 830 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.6% PWM 672 Hz 277 Hz Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) ROG Phone 6 +3% 823 nits iPhone 12 Pro 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 239 g (8.43 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio ROG Phone 6 82.2% iPhone 12 Pro +5% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 25 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:50 hr 09:54 hr Watching video 15:54 hr 12:40 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:31 hr Standby 110 hr 104 hr General battery life ROG Phone 6 +23% 36:34 hr iPhone 12 Pro 29:49 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27.5 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.93" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality ROG Phone 6 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 135 Video quality ROG Phone 6 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 112 Generic camera score ROG Phone 6 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness ROG Phone 6 +1% 93.3 dB iPhone 12 Pro 92.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced July 2022 October 2020 Release date July 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.