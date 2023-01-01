Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 6 vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 3185 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 724K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (36:34 vs 29:49 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.4:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 830 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 672 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
ROG Phone 6 +3%
823 nits
iPhone 12 Pro
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 239 g (8.43 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
ROG Phone 6
82.2%
iPhone 12 Pro +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 6 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 6
1308
iPhone 12 Pro +22%
1597
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 6
3950
iPhone 12 Pro +2%
4035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
ROG Phone 6 +53%
1107774
iPhone 12 Pro
724332
CPU 265173 201506
GPU 476559 276492
Memory 188898 119935
UX 185898 129653
Total score 1107774 724332
3DMark Wild Life Performance
ROG Phone 6 +40%
10401
iPhone 12 Pro
7407
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 38.1 °C
Stability 94% 77%
Graphics test 62 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 10401 7407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 25 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:50 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 12:40 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 110 hr 104 hr
General battery life
ROG Phone 6 +23%
36:34 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
29:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27.5 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
ROG Phone 6 +1%
93.3 dB
iPhone 12 Pro
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2020
Release date July 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

