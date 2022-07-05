Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 5, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.