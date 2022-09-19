Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on September 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 16GB versus 6GB
- Comes with 1648 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4352 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1097K versus 794K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 20% longer battery life (43:44 vs 36:24 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1040 against 826 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|247 gramm (8.71 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3350 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 13 Pro Max +26%
1730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4681
|CPU
|-
|213823
|GPU
|-
|317561
|Memory
|-
|126792
|UX
|-
|136444
|Total score
|1097604
|794308
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9490
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:44 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|19:01 hr
|20:14 hr
|Gaming
|06:03 hr
|07:42 hr
|Standby
|108 hr
|140 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (63rd and 8th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.
