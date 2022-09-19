Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 6D Ultimate vs ROG Phone 6D – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate vs Phone 6D

Асус Рог Фон 6D Ультимейт
VS
Асус Рог Фон 6D
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
Asus ROG Phone 6D

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on September 19, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
vs
ROG Phone 6D

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 247 gramm (8.71 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and Asus ROG Phone 6D in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3350 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G710 MC10
Memory
RAM size 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
1109750
ROG Phone 6D +4%
1149845
CPU - 291317
GPU - 430867
Memory - 218270
UX - 206140
Total score 1109750 1149845
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (9th and 2nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr -
Watching video 19:01 hr -
Gaming 06:03 hr -
Standby 108 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Focal length 28 mm 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
2. ROG Phone 5s Pro vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
3. ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
4. Legion Y90 vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
5. Galaxy S22 Plus vs ROG Phone 6D
6. nubia Red Magic 7 vs ROG Phone 6D
7. ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 6D
8. Nubia Red Magic 7S vs ROG Phone 6D
9. iPhone 14 Pro vs ROG Phone 6D

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish