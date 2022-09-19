Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6D (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on September 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.