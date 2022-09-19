Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 6D vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 6D vs Apple iPhone 12

Асус Рог Фон 6D
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Asus ROG Phone 6D
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6D (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on September 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 3185 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1156K versus 747K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 6D
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
ROG Phone 6D
n/a
iPhone 12
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
ROG Phone 6D
82.2%
iPhone 12 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 6D and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3350 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 6D
1369
iPhone 12 +18%
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 6D +12%
4554
iPhone 12
4075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
ROG Phone 6D +55%
1156847
iPhone 12
747841
CPU 291317 197694
GPU 430867 314303
Memory 218270 103330
UX 206140 127922
Total score 1156847 747841
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7613
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:23 hr
Watching video - 12:11 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life
ROG Phone 6D
n/a
iPhone 12
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 6D
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2020
Release date October 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6D. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
