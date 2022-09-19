Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6D (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on September 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.