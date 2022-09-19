Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 6D (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus) that was released on September 19, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.