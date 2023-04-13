Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 13, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Has 2.7x more RAM: 16GB versus 6GB

Has 2.7x more RAM: 16GB versus 6GB Comes with 1677 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4323 mAh

Comes with 1677 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4323 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 947K)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 947K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1761 against 1102 nits)

Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1761 against 1102 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI) Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20.4:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate - Yes Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 1102 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +60% 1761 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 246 g (8.68 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2% iPhone 14 Pro Max +7% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 65 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:27 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 24:02 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 05:52 hr 07:13 hr Standby 127 hr 156 hr General battery life ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 43:44 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +5% 45:56 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (8th and 4th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 29 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type PureCel Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 September 2022 Release date April 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.