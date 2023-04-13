Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs Phone 6D Ultimate

Асус РОГ Фон 7 Ultimate
VS
Асус Рог Фон 6D Ультимейт
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 13, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (43:44 vs 35:55 hours)
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 831 nits)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 1124K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1521 and 1386 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.4:9 20.4:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 689 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 246 g (8.68 oz) 247 g (8.71 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IPX4
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max clock 3200 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 680 MHz 933 MHz
FLOPS - ~1813 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 280649
GPU - 423375
Memory - 207715
UX - 205722
Total score 1336851 1124373
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 49 °C
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9486
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 20224
Video editing - 8076
Photo editing - 46230
Data manipulation - 10491
Writing score - 26316
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (2nd and 24th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:27 hr 12:39 hr
Watching video 24:02 hr 17:51 hr
Gaming 05:52 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 127 hr 107 hr
General battery life
Phone Battery Life Ranking (8th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 29 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2022
Release date April 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
2. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
3. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
4. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
6. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or Vivo X90 Pro Plus
7. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
8. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or Asus ROG Phone 7
9. Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate or Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
10. Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate or Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish