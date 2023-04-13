Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs Phone 6D Ultimate VS Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 13, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Shows 22% longer battery life (43:44 vs 35:55 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (43:44 vs 35:55 hours) Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 831 nits)

Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 831 nits) 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 1124K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 1124K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1521 and 1386 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Price Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20.4:9 20.4:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate - No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 689 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +33% 1102 nits ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 831 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 246 g (8.68 oz) 247 g (8.71 oz) Waterproof IP54 IPX4 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2% ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 OS size - 22 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:27 hr 12:39 hr Watching video 24:02 hr 17:51 hr Gaming 05:52 hr 05:09 hr Standby 127 hr 107 hr General battery life ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +22% 43:44 hr ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 35:55 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (8th and 102nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 29 mm 28 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 September 2022 Release date April 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.