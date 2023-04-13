Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs Phone 6D Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 13, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (43:44 vs 35:55 hours)
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1102 against 831 nits)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1336K versus 1124K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1521 and 1386 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.4:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|689 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|246 g (8.68 oz)
|247 g (8.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IPX4
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MC10
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|933 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1813 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +10%
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate +10%
5068
|CPU
|-
|280649
|GPU
|-
|423375
|Memory
|-
|207715
|UX
|-
|205722
|Total score
|1336851
|1124373
|Max surface temperature
|-
|49 °C
|Stability
|-
|89%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9486
|Web score
|-
|20224
|Video editing
|-
|8076
|Photo editing
|-
|46230
|Data manipulation
|-
|10491
|Writing score
|-
|26316
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|0:44 hr
|Web browsing
|14:27 hr
|12:39 hr
|Watching video
|24:02 hr
|17:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:52 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|107 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|29 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|April 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.
