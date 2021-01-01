Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
VS
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2031 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3969 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (132 vs 102 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (812 against 618 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 496K)
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 391 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.6% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
618 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +31%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ROG UI -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +2%
15:28 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +31%
25:36 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +90%
40:00 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (7th and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
