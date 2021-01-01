Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Comes with 3185 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 63% longer battery life (132 vs 81 hours)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (805 against 636 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 506K)
  • 18% higher pixel density (460 vs 391 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 80.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 277 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
636 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +27%
805 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
506284
iPhone 12 Pro +19%
600314

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ROG UI -
OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +26%
15:28 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +80%
25:36 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +122%
40:00 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
85 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +10%
93.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2019 October 2020
Release date September 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and iPhone 11
2. ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and iPhone 11 Pro Max
3. ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and 7 Pro
4. ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and 7T Pro
5. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12
6. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro
7. iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
9. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish