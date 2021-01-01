Home > Smartphone comparison > ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.59-inch Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 22, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 3058 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (132 vs 78 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 417K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 20% higher pixel density (391 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (692 against 618 nits)
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 730 points
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
618 nits
iPhone XR +12%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +19%
496489
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM ROG UI -
OS size 21 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +17%
15:28 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +68%
25:36 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +166%
40:00 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
85 dB
iPhone XR +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2019 September 2018
Release date September 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
