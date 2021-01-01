ASUS ZenFone 3 Max vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch ASUS ZenFone 3 Max (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on July 14, 2016, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 32GB
- Weighs 92 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.39 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4100 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 12.73% more screen real estate
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (625 against 471 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.87%
|80.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|52 ms
|-
|Contrast
|957:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|1250 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|640 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 32 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
36616
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +986%
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
517784
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ZenUI 3
|ROG UI
|OS size
|9 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:45 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1920
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2016
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2016
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.302 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.
