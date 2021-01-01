Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch ASUS ZenFone 3 Max (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on July 14, 2016, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.