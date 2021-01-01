Home > Smartphone comparison > ZenFone 3 Max vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

ASUS ZenFone 3 Max vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch ASUS ZenFone 3 Max (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on July 14, 2016, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 32GB
  • Weighs 92 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.39 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.73% more screen real estate
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (625 against 471 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
ZenFone 3 Max
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 67.87% 80.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 52 ms -
Contrast 957:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
ZenFone 3 Max
471 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +33%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS ZenFone 3 Max and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 1250 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 28 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 640 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
ZenFone 3 Max
36616
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +986%
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ZenUI 3 ROG UI
OS size 9 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power - 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1920 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced July 2016 July 2019
Release date August 2016 September 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.302 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.

