ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 16, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 627 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4373 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (985 against 453 nits)
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 528K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|34.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1835:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|1511 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
528734
iPhone 13 Pro Max +57%
828661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 15
|ROM
|Zen UI
|-
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4373 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
36:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|-
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|-
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
