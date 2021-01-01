Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 6 ZS630KL vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Асус Зенфон 6
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 16, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 627 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4373 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (985 against 453 nits)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 528K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 34.8 ms -
Contrast 1835:1 -
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
453 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +117%
985 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1511 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 15
ROM Zen UI -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4373 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2021
Release date May 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 1.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

