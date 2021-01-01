Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 16, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.