Асус Зенфон 6
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 16, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 453K)
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (811 against 462 nits)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.7%
PWM 2404 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 34.8 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 1835:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
462 nits
ROG Phone 5 +76%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 585 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
453450
ROG Phone 5 +61%
730838
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (101st and 7th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Zen UI ROG UI
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
15:42 hr
ROG Phone 5 +12%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
16:07 hr
ROG Phone 5 +39%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +15%
36:22 hr
ROG Phone 5
31:40 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (54th and 15th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 125°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 6000 x 4000
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
84.8 dB
ROG Phone 5 +9%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2021
Release date May 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is definitely a better buy.

