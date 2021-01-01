Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 16, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.