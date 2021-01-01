Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Asus Zenfone 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.