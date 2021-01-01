Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Asus Zenfone 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.