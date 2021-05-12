Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 8 Flip vs Zenfone 6 ZS630KL – which one to choose?

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Асус Зенфон 8 Flip
VS
Асус Зенфон 6
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Asus Zenfone 8 Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (735 against 462 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (112 vs 98 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 8 Flip
vs
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1835:1
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 8 Flip +59%
735 nits
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
462 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip and ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ZenUI 8 Zen UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +37%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zenfone 8 Flip +2%
16:37 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Zenfone 8 Flip +10%
40:00 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
36:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 May 2019
Release date May 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is definitely a better buy.

