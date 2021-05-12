Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Asus Zenfone 8 Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.