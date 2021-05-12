Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Asus Zenfone 8 Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.