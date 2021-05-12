Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 8 Flip vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip vs Zenfone 8

VS
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Asus Zenfone 8 Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (98 vs 88 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (812 against 735 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 8 Flip
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 8 Flip
735 nits
Zenfone 8 +10%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 8 Flip +2%
84.2%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenfone 8 Flip +3%
3736
Zenfone 8
3624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ZenUI 8 ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Zenfone 8 +9%
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zenfone 8 Flip +6%
16:37 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Zenfone 8 Flip +86%
40:00 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 May 2021
Release date May 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 650 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.

