Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (446 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (817 against 647 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 657K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (94 vs 88 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1338 and 1133 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 8
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 495 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.2 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 8 +26%
817 nits
iPhone 11
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68.5 mm (2.7 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 8 +5%
82.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 8 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zenfone 8
1133
iPhone 11 +18%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenfone 8 +4%
3648
iPhone 11
3511
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zenfone 8 +26%
828665
iPhone 11
657533
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ZenUI 8 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
iPhone 11 +24%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
iPhone 11 +19%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Zenfone 8 +23%
21:54 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Zenfone 8
126
iPhone 11 +2%
129
Video quality
Zenfone 8
108
iPhone 11 +1%
109
Generic camera score
Zenfone 8 +1%
120
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zenfone 8 +4%
86.7 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2019
Release date May 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

