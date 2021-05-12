Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 8 vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Asus Zenfone 8 vs ROG Phone 3

Asus Zenfone 8
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (785 against 713 nits)
  • 14% higher pixel density (446 vs 391 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (120 vs 88 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 8
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 495 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 8 +10%
785 nits
ROG Phone 3
713 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 68.5 mm (2.7 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 8 +4%
82.9%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zenfone 8 +13%
1102
ROG Phone 3
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenfone 8 +6%
3553
ROG Phone 3
3337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Zenfone 8 +3%
667570
ROG Phone 3
645737
AnTuTu Android Rating (2nd and 29th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ZenUI 8 ROG UI
OS size 16 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
ROG Phone 3 +15%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
ROG Phone 3 +24%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr
ROG Phone 3 +77%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 125°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.93" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB
ROG Phone 3 +4%
89.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 July 2020
Release date May 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

