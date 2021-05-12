Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 8 vs Zenfone 6 ZS630KL – which one to choose?

Asus Zenfone 8 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Асус Зенфон 8
VS
Асус Зенфон 6
Asus Zenfone 8
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on May 12, 2021, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (682K versus 453K)
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (802 against 462 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 403 PPI)
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (112 vs 88 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 8
vs
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1835:1
Max. Brightness
Zenfone 8 +74%
802 nits
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
462 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 68.5 mm (2.7 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 8
82.9%
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 8 and ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenfone 8 +35%
3642
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
2699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Zenfone 8 +51%
682835
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
453450

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ZenUI 8 Zen UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +25%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +4%
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +68%
36:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 125°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels -
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.93" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 May 2019
Release date May 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 5 vs Asus Zenfone 8
2. Asus ROG Phone 5 vs Zenfone 8
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
4. OnePlus 7 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
5. OnePlus 7T vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
6. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish