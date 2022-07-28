Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 9 vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Asus Zenfone 9 vs Zenfone 8

Асус Зенфон 9
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Asus Zenfone 9
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (31:10 vs 23:13 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 821K)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 1117 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 9
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 445 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zenfone 9 +4%
825 nits
Zenfone 8
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 9 +2%
84.6%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 9 and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zenfone 9 +17%
1303
Zenfone 8
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zenfone 9 +20%
4296
Zenfone 8
3589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zenfone 9 +32%
1087859
Zenfone 8
821705
CPU 260656 208013
GPU 467068 313550
Memory 191482 145918
UX 179326 155382
Total score 1087859 821705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zenfone 9
n/a
Zenfone 8
5640
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5640
PCMark 3.0 score - 16021
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (8th and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ZenUI ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:54 hr 06:46 hr
Watching video 14:05 hr 12:35 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 03:24 hr
Standby 91 hr 77 hr
General battery life
Zenfone 9 +34%
31:10 hr
Zenfone 8
23:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 27.5 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zenfone 9
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 May 2021
Release date August 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 or Zenfone 9
2. Pixel 6 Pro or Zenfone 9
3. Galaxy S22 or Zenfone 9
4. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Zenfone 9
5. Galaxy S21 or Zenfone 8
6. Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Zenfone 8
7. 9 Pro or Zenfone 8
8. Pixel 6 or Zenfone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish