ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Зенфон Макс (М2) ZB633KL
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 80 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • 6.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 76K)
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (625 against 422 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 80.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Zen UI 5.0 ROG UI
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2018 July 2019
Release date December 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.499 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.

