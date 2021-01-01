Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL vs ZenFone 3 Max – which one to choose?

ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL vs ZenFone 3 Max

Зенфон Макс (М2) ZB633KL
VS
Асус Зенфон 3 Макс
ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
  • Has a 1.06 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.03% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (471 against 422 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 12 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
vs
ZenFone 3 Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 67.87%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 957:1
Max. Brightness
Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
422 nits
ZenFone 3 Max +12%
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL and ASUS ZenFone 3 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1250 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM Zen UI 5.0 ZenUI 3
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2018 July 2016
Release date December 2018 August 2016
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg 0.302 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.499 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
