Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on April 1, 2018, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.