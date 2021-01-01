ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL vs ZenFone 3 Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on April 1, 2018, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- 43% higher pixel density (404 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 636
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Thinner bezels – 8.33% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 32 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|404 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.2%
|67.87%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|52 ms
|Contrast
|-
|957:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1250 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2000 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1317
655
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4825
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114410
36616
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145872
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|ZenUI 3
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2018
|July 2016
|Release date
|May 2018
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.378 W/kg
|0.302 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.464 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1