Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL vs ZenFone 3 Max – which one to choose?

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL vs ZenFone 3 Max

Асус Зенфон Макс Про (М1)
VS
Асус Зенфон 3 Макс
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on April 1, 2018, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • 43% higher pixel density (404 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 636
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 8.33% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
vs
ZenFone 3 Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 404 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 76.2% 67.87%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 957:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL and ASUS ZenFone 3 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1250 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 3
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2018 July 2016
Release date May 2018 August 2016
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.378 W/kg 0.302 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.464 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

